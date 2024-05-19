Live
Just In
Delhi Police Prohibit AAP's Planned March To BJP Headquarters Amidst Political Tensions
- Read about the Delhi Police's decision to disallow the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from conducting its proposed march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.
- Learn about the context of the planned demonstration, security measures implemented, and traffic advisories issued for the affected areas.
The Delhi Police announced on Sunday their decision to prohibit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from proceeding with its planned march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.
The AAP had organized the demonstration outside the BJP office to protest against the central agencies' arrests of several AAP leaders. Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently on bail until June 1 in a case related to the excise policy. Additionally, his personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the party's Rajya Sabha member, on May 13.
Key details:
1. Police officials stated that no permission had been sought for the protest, thus the AAP's march would not be permitted. Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people at a place, is currently enforced in the DDU Marg and ITO area, where both parties have their offices.
2. Enhanced security measures were observed at the BJP headquarters, with barricades erected outside the premises.
3. Security forces were also stationed outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office. The party has been in power in Delhi since December 2013 and has had strained relations with the BJP-led Centre.
4. Ahead of the demonstration, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, warning of heavy traffic on DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg may be closed to traffic between 11 am and 2 pm. Commuters were advised to plan alternate routes.
5. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of entry/exit gates at the ITO station until further notice.