Resonance students bag best ranks in EAPCET

“Resonance students secured the best ranks in EAPCET entrance examinations,” informed Resonance Junior College Directors RV Nagendra Kumar, K Sridhar Rao.

Khammam : “Resonancestudents secured the best ranks in EAPCET entrance examinations,” informed Resonance Junior College Directors RV Nagendra Kumar, K Sridhar Rao. They revealed the details of their students’ ranks to the media here on Saturday. Student B Kiran Kumar Reddy secured rank 1541, M Sai Sri Harsha got 2205, K Yashvanth got 3699, P Ankush Varma got 4413, P Nikhil Sai got 4451, D Sravista got 4739, M Sai Laxmi Ankitha got 5389, and A Jeevan Kumar got 7295.

In addition, students G Harika got 2543, Y Likhitha got 4527, A Sai Pragna got 7777, and MD Farhana Began got 8405 ranks in the Agricultural sector.

