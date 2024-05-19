Live
Just In
Trinamool Congress Worker Detained For Alleged Molestation Of Minor In West Bengal
- In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress worker has been apprehended by police for reportedly molesting a minor girl.
- This incident adds to existing tensions in the area, which has been grappling with allegations of sexual abuse and land disputes involving local Trinamool Congress leaders.
Police in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area have apprehended a Trinamool Congress worker on suspicion of molesting a minor girl. As per the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused unlawfully entered their residence on Friday evening and sexually harassed the underage victim.
The Sandeshkhali region, situated along the borders of the Sundarbans and approximately 100 km away from Kolkata, has recently experienced social unrest. In February, the area was engulfed in protests following allegations of sexual misconduct and land encroachment against Shajahan Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress leader who has since been arrested along with his associates.
According to police, the victim, a Class-8 student, managed to flee from the scene and raised an alarm, prompting family members and neighbors to intervene.
An officer from the Basirhat Police District disclosed that the suspect, believed to be approximately 20 years old, is currently undergoing interrogation.
Furthermore, a medical examination has been conducted on the girl, with the results pending.