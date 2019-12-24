Trending :
Petrol prices remain stable while Diesel has seen a hike on Tuesday, December 24

Highlights

The price of petrol is stable while that of Diesel is on rise.

The price of petrol is stable while that of Diesel is on rise. The price of a liter of petrol in Hyderabad remained stable at Rs. 79.42 and Diesel prices increased by 5 paise to Rs 73.10. On the other hand, crude oil prices have fallen in the international market.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.78.98. Diesel prices rose by 5 paise to Rs 72.36. The prices are similar in Vijayawada with petrol price stable at Rs.78.61 and diesel with an increase by 7 paise to Rs 72.02.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital Delhi. Petrol prices continue to be steady at Rs. 74.63. Diesel prices increased by 5 paise to Rs 66.99. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.80.29 and the Diesel prices increased by 5 paise to Rs 70.28 respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices will change every day. Fuel retailers revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. The rates mentioned above are due on Tuesday and subjected to vary accordingly with time and company.

