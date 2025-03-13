PFC to mobilise Rs 1.4-trn funds

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs1,40,000 crore borrowing plan for 2025-26 and also approved fourth interim dividend of Rs3.5 per share for 2024-25. The Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Ltd, in its meeting held on March 12, 2025, approved a total borrowing of Rs1,40,000 crore for 2025-26, a regulatory filing stated. The board also approved declaration of fourth interim dividend at the rate of Rs3.50 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs10 each for 2024-25.