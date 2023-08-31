Live
- Lack of soil micronutrients linked to childhood stunting in India: Study
- Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta High Court in cash-for-school-job case
- Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube
- Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more
- PhonePe enters stock trading space
- YouTube removes 1.9 mn videos
- MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
- Global India AI-2023 meet on ChatGPT in Oct
- India logs 50 new Covid cases
- India set to do ‘Surya Namaskar’
Just In
PhonePe enters stock trading space
Bengaluru: Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday announced foraying into the stock broking segment with the launch of a market platform. Ujjwal...
Bengaluru: Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday announced foraying into the stock broking segment with the launch of a market platform. Ujjwal Jain will be the Chief Executive Officer of the new platform, share.market. With the foray into the stock broking segment, the company has completed its financial services portfolio, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said.
“We have got Share.Market as a brand,” he said. The Walmart group firm PhonePe has started share.market with stocks and ETFs. It will gradually add future and options as well as other segments. The brand was unveiled by BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy. At present, the company provides payments, e-commerce, banking and insurance services. “We are providing merchant credit and soon we will start consumer credit as well,” Nigam said. Jain said there is vibrant growth in the active trading community.