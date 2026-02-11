  1. Home
Pitch to get rich announces season 2

  11 Feb 2026
Pitch to get rich announces season 2
The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment has officially announced its second seasonof the Pitch To Get Rich. The announcement comes on the back of an exclusive high-profile get-together held in New Delhi, hosted by industrialist Ravi Jaipuria.

Vagish Pathak, Chairman FEF, said:“At FEF, our vision has always been to institutionalize funding and structured mentorship for fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs. Pitch To Get Rich is not just a show—it is an ecosystem enabler. With Season 2, we aim to deepen our commitment to nurturing serious founders.”

Bollywood Actor,Akshay Kumar, said: “Fashion is a powerful business today, and this platform gives talented founders the opportunity to learn, grow and access the right kind of guidance and capital. Season 1 founders have found their niche as entrepreneurs. I’m excited to see Season 2 unlock even more potential.”

