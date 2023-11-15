Live
Just In
Piyush Goyal visits Tesla factory in US
New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that he visited Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fremont,...
New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that he visited Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, at a time when the centre is reportedly considering a request from Elon Musk-run electric car company to lower tariffs for imported electric vehicles (EVs).
Goyal posted on X that it was “extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers and finance professionals working at senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility”.
“Also proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Elon Musk’s magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery,” the Union Minister added.
The Tesla owner however, apologised to Goyal for not being able to meet him as he was keeping unwell.
“It was an honour to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date,” Musk replied.