- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
PL First Cut – Insecticides India 1QFY24
Highlights
PL First Cut – Insecticides India 1QFY24 – Himanshu Binani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Insecticides India 1QFY24 results: Weak results; In-Line with estimates
❇ Revenue grew by 14% YoY to Rs6.4bn, (PLe Rs6.0bn).
❇ Lower price realizations coupled with high cost inventory provision has resulted in gross margins contraction of 320bps YoY to 20.8%.
❇ EBITDA declined by 22% YoY to Rs456mn in-line with our estimates of Rs460mn. ❇️ Lower Gross margins has kept EBITDA margin depressed with margin contraction of 330bps YoY to INR 7.1%(PLe 7.7%)
❇ PBT came in at Rs395mn down 22% YoY.
❇ PAT declined by 24% YoY to Rs290mn in-line with our estimates of Rs284mn.
