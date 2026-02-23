Fiscal deficit within permissible limit: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday, presented the State Budget for the financial year 2026–27, projecting a fiscal deficit of Rs 2,672 crore, which is 3.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Presenting the Budget in the state Assembly, Conrad K. Sangma, who also holds the Finance department, said the government has succeeded in maintaining the fiscal deficit within the permissible limit, reflecting its commitment to fiscal discipline while continuing to prioritise development.

"I am delighted to highlight that the fiscal deficit has been maintained at the permissible limit of 3.5 per cent," the Chief Minister said during his budget speech, adding that prudent financial management has enabled the state to balance economic growth with social and developmental responsibilities.

He added that the 2026–27 Budget aims to strengthen Meghalaya's economic foundations, promote inclusive growth, and ensure targeted investments in key priority sectors such as climate resilience, youth empowerment, gender equality, and sustainable development.

Along with the main Budget document, Chief Minister Sangma also presented a series of thematic budgets, underscoring the state government's focus on outcome-oriented and sector-specific planning.

"The Climate Budget for 2026–27 has been pegged at Rs 5,572 crore, registering a 2.8 per cent increase over the previous financial year."

Chief Minister Sangma said the enhanced allocation reflects the state government's continued emphasis on climate action, environmental sustainability, and resilience-building measures, especially in view of Meghalaya's fragile ecology.

"The Youth Budget has been allocated Rs 4,824 crore, marking a significant 45 per cent increase compared to 2025–26."

The Chief Minister said the sharp rise in allocation is aimed at expanding opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment for the youth of the state.

Meanwhile, the Gender Budget has been set at Rs 6,849 crore, reflecting a 10 per cent increase over the previous year.

Chief Minister Sangma said the allocation reinforces the state government's commitment to women-centric programmes, gender equity, and social empowerment.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the state government remains aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with targeted investments to ensure long-term, inclusive, and sustainable growth for Meghalaya.