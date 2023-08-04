Live
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
- Supreme Court adjourns Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
Just In
Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
PL First Cut - Mahanagar Gas Q1FY24
Highlights
PL First Cut – Mahanagar Gas Q1FY24 - Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Mahanagar Gas Q1FY24 First Cut: ...
PL First Cut – Mahanagar Gas Q1FY24 - Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Mahanagar Gas Q1FY24 First Cut: Lower gas cost drives earnings
# Mahanagar Gas reported good set of results with EBITDA/PAT of Rs 5.2 Bn ( +34% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 4.1 bn) and Rs 3.7 Bn ( +37% Q/Q; Ple: Rs 2.8 bn) respectively.
# Gas sales volumes for Q1 were at 3.412 mmscmd (+1% Q/Q; 3.4 mmscmd in Q4FY23)
# Domestic PNG volumes came in at 0.5 mmscmd (-1.8% Q/Q)
# Industrial/commercial volumes were 0.43 mmscmd (-2.6 %Q/Q)
# CNG volumes were 2.48 mmscmd (+4% Q/Q)
# EBITDA/scm increased to Rs 16.8/scm (Q4FY23:Rs 12.8/scm )
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS