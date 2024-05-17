Tragic Suicide Of Rape Suspect In Noida Police Custody Sparks Outcry

A 22-year-old man facing allegations of rape reportedly took his own life while under custody at a police post in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, prompting authorities to suspend all personnel stationed there.

The incident unfolded at the Chipiyana Buzurg post, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials disclosed.

Suniti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II), revealed that the suspensions were enacted on directives from Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. Additionally, a thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated by the commissioner, she added.

Suniti mentioned that an inquiry has also been launched against the in-charge of the police station and the assistant police commissioner.

Furthermore, she stated that a team of medical professionals conducted the postmortem, which was documented on video.

The DCP explained that a female employee at a company near Chipiyana village had accused the deceased, her colleague, of rape. The complaint was lodged with the Superintendent of Police (Lucknow), Suniti detailed.

The investigating team arrived from Lucknow to Noida and summoned the accused to the post for questioning on Thursday morning, as part of their inquiry, Suniti recounted. Following this interrogation, during which he was seated outside, the team departed the premises, leaving only a female constable behind.

During this interval, the man purportedly entered a room within the post, shut the door, and tragically took his own life by hanging from the ceiling fan, the DCP continued. He was rushed to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased.

Family members alleged that he resorted to suicide out of fear of being subjected to police brutality.

Upon learning of the man's demise in police custody, a considerable crowd assembled at the mortuary in Sector-94, protesting against law enforcement.

His brother asserted that the woman had falsely accused him of rape and bore responsibility for his death.

No formal FIR has been filed against the police personnel involved thus far.

The DCP stated that a case will be registered upon receipt of a complaint from the grieving family.