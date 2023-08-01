Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
PL First Cut – PVR Ltd | 1QFY24
PL First Cut – PVR Ltd | 1QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – PVR Ltd | 1QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PVR Ltd | 1QFY24 First Cut | Results broadly-in line with estimates | BUY | TP Rs1,704 |
✳️Top-line increased 33.0% YoY (not comparable due to consolidation with Inox) to Rs13,049mn (PLe Rs13,414mn) but was up 14.1% on QoQ basis buoyed by movies like The Kerala Story, Adipurush, Fast X, PS-2 etc. Footfalls stood at 33.9mn (PLe of 33mn) down 22% YoY (on proforma numbers of 1QFY23).
✳️ATP increased 2% YoY to Rs246 (PLe of Rs245) while SPH was up 10% YoY to Rs130 (PLe of Rs129). YoY comparison is based on proforma figures of 1QFY23.
✳️Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs754mn (PLe Rs776mn) and posted decent sequential recovery (Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA break-even was achieved in 4QFY23).
✳️Ind-AS adjusted loss stood at Rs441mn (PLe loss Rs290mn) in comparison with Ind-AS adjusted loss of Rs2,857mn in 4QFY23.
✳️Currently, we have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs1,704.