PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY

♦ Crop Acreages as on 29th Sep’23: marginally up +0.2% YoY.

♦ Rainfall deficit narrowed down to 6% YoY as on 27th Sep’23

♦ Water Reservoir levels as on 29st Sep’23- down 15% YoY; South India remains lower

♦ Rallis India launches new insecticide “Benzilla” to target BPH, help protect paddy yields.

♦ Monsoon ends with below normal rainfall, positive IOD overtakes EL Nino’s impact in September

♦ Godrej Agrovet to invest Rs300 Crore on palm oil complex in Telangana




















































