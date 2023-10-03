PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY

Live
Highlights
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY
♦ Crop Acreages as on 29th Sep’23: marginally up +0.2% YoY.
♦ Rainfall deficit narrowed down to 6% YoY as on 27th Sep’23
♦ Water Reservoir levels as on 29st Sep’23- down 15% YoY; South India remains lower
♦ Rallis India launches new insecticide “Benzilla” to target BPH, help protect paddy yields.
♦ Monsoon ends with below normal rainfall, positive IOD overtakes EL Nino’s impact in September
♦ Godrej Agrovet to invest Rs300 Crore on palm oil complex in Telangana
