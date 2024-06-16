Fathers Must Avoid King Lear's Mistake

The Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in the month of June. It is celebrated in honour of father and fatherhood. Interestingly, this celebration was started way back in 1910 in America by a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd in honour of her father Smart who single-handedly raised his six children.

It goes without saying that for most children, father is their first hero, their first role model because he gives them security, trust and love, by fulfilling their needs, wants, and desires. He is a golden link in the chain of a family. Our Dharmasastras also talk about nine vital responsibilities of a father. Whoever fulfills these responsibilities becomes an ideal father.

On a Father's Day some time ago I had asked my second year Degree students what they had to say about their fathers. While boys spoke proudly about their fathers, and their fondness for them, many girls became sentimental, even broke down, eulogizing the love of their sires for them.

The bond between Nehru and Indira is well known. He was her friend, guide, and philosopher. The 30 letters that Nehru had written to India during 1929 speak a lot, among other things, about his love, concern, affection for, and his eagerness to impart profound knowledge to Indira Priyadarshini.

Talking about Nehru's letters reminds me of Mr March from the novel 'Little Women'. He is a moral and guiding force to his daughters and his letters to them are full of his precious love and invaluable advice. Many fathers, by nature, are like Mr March.

Of course we often come across fathers who are like Mr Bennet in Jane Austin's ‘Pride and Prejudice.’ Though they, like Bennett, maintain distance from their children, these fathers are full of care and compassion for their daughters. Again like Bennett, most fathers will have a fav among their daughters and they invariably dote on the 'apple of their eye'.

A word of advice to all fathers. Give your children all that love and care unconditionally. And do not commit the King Lear's mistake of expecting the children to reciprocate the same love and care.

–M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad