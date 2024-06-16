Gaurang Shah unveils the timeless elegance of Aishwarya Arjun’s wedding saree

Renowned fashion designer Gaurang Shah recently shared the intricate journey behind the creation of Aishwarya Arjun’s wedding saree. Aishwarya, the daughter of the South’s renowned action king, actor Arjun Sarja, tied the knot with director Umapathy Ramaiah, son of celebrated actor-turned-director Thambi Ramaiah, in a grand ceremony in Chennai on June 10, 2024. Exuding timeless opulence, Aishwarya adorned a custom Kanjeevaram silk saree, an exquisite creation by Gaurang Shah, paired with a blouse featuring zardozi embroidery.



“Aishwarya envisioned a truly extraordinary saree, a masterpiece unlike any other,” Gaurang began. To fulfill her desire, he and his team embarked on a journey inspired by the essence of Kanchipuram – its magnificent temples. “The saree’s design transformed into a canvas, whispering stories etched in stone. The captivating sculptures themselves became our muse.”

The saree’s design was a celebration of traditional Kanchipuram temples, with elements such as intricate floor designs translated into captivating motifs. “The Kanjeevaram weave itself became a canvas for these stories,” Gaurang explained. “We drew inspiration from the intricate floor designs within the temples, translating them into a captivating motif that danced across the six yards. The pallu, the saree’s most ornate element, mirrored the border, creating a sense of harmonious unity.”

Complementing the visual symphony was a blouse crafted from luxurious, finely woven silk and delicately embellished with zardozi embroidery. “The result was a masterpiece that transcended tradition, whispering tales of heritage while remaining breathtakingly beautiful on a modern bride,” he added.

When asked about the specific theme of Lord Ram’s coronation for the saree, Gaurang clarified that the final design did not delve into this theme. However, the inspiration from South Indian temple architecture was evident throughout the design. “The intricate carvings, majestic sculptures, and captivating floor designs within these temples served as our muse. We translated these elements into a captivating motif that flowed across the Kanjeevaram weave, whispering tales of heritage and artistry.”

Creating Aishwarya’s dream saree involved a meticulous process. “We began with her vision of elegance and our inspiration from South Indian sculptures,” Gaurang shared. His team then translated those motifs into a Kanjeevaram design with a complementary color palette. Skilled artisans used the time-honored Kadwa weave to bring the intricate design to life, thread by thread. “Finally, after thorough quality checks and a delicate wash, the saree emerged - a masterpiece ready for its big day.”

The creation of this handwoven saree took five months. “The challenge was to translate the intricate motifs inspired by South Indian sculptures into the Kanjeevaram weave,” Gaurang said. “We had to ensure the motifs were detailed enough to capture the essence of the art form, yet not overwhelm the overall look of the saree. This involved micro-planning of thread count, motif placement, and ensuring the design remained balanced and flowed seamlessly.”

Incorporating subtle contemporary elements without compromising the saree’s traditional character was another challenge. “We had to carefully consider the use of colour palettes or potential modern motifs, ensuring they resonated with Aishwarya’s style while staying true to the heritage of the Kanjeevaram weave.”

Ensuring that the saree complemented Aishwarya’s overall bridal look, including her heirloom jewellery and minimalistic makeup, was crucial. “Striking the right balance between the saree’s grandeur and her minimalistic makeup was key,” Gaurang noted. “We achieved this by focusing on the delicate details of the Kanchipuram weave itself. The motifs inspired by South Indian sculptures added a touch of heritage without overwhelming the overall look.”

The colour palette of the saree was chosen to complement the heirloom jewellery, ensuring both pieces resonated together in perfect harmony. “It was a beautiful synergy between tradition and contemporary elegance, perfectly suited for a modern bride like Aishwarya,” he said.

To achieve the detailed zardozi embroidery and the intricate woven designs, Gaurang’s team employed skilled artisans who used various stitch es, loops, and knots to create the motifs. “The metallic threads themselves might have been real gold or silver, or high-quality gold-plated alternatives, depending on the desired weight and effect.”

Maintaining the traditional essence of Kanjeevaram silk while incorporating contemporary elements is an art form in itself. “I respect the legacy of Kanjeevaram by utilizing timeless techniques and classic motifs,” Gaurang explained. He also experiments with fresh, contemporary colour combinations and innovative motifs, ensuring they reflect the personality of the bride while maintaining elegance. “The key lies in striking a balance between tradition and modernity. The essence of the Kanjeevaram silk, its rich history and craftsmanship, should always be evident.”

The most rewarding aspect of designing Aishwarya Arjun’s wedding saree was seeing her adorned in the finished piece. “Witnessing the coming together of exceptional craftsmanship and timeless artistry was truly special,” Gaurang shared. “It was a classic, memorable moment that celebrated the collaborative spirit and creative energy that goes into creating a truly unique and unforgettable heirloom piece.”