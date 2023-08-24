Live
- Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air
- To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function
- Two died in a collision between two cars and a lorry in Krishna district
- At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
- Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success
- PL Stock Update - TVS Motor - TVS X EV - Launch of a niche market offering
- PL Stock Report: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth - BUY
- PL Sector Update: Multiplex - Sector Update – Can 2QFY24 be best ever for PVR-Inox in post pandemic era?
- Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha
- Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Praveen Sahay - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs309 | TP: Rs369
Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth
CROMTON’s management hosted an analyst meet to discuss Crompton 2.0. The company’s growth strategy at healthy margins remains intact as it 1) restructured organization with five business units, 2) appointed second level leadership team (incl. business unit leaders + functional heads), 3) setup innovation center to continuously increase SKUs across BUs, 4) diversified GTM channels (enabled by technology) by leveraging new channels (ecom, modern retails) & building future ready channels (D2C, export) and 5) increased focus on A&P. Although the strategy may impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth FY25 onwards as highlighted in our Jun-23 visit update (link).
Management expects 7-10% revenue growth in existing business and <30% in new vertical of large appliance business. Further, EBITDA margin is expected to be in 10-12% range over coming years. We estimate Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E and revise our TP to Rs369 @ 35x FY25 EPS, 10% discount to avg PE (Rs338 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’.