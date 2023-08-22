  • Menu
PL Technical Research: BUY GREENPLY IND - TECHNICAL PICK

Highlights

BUY GREENPLY IND CMP: 167.05 TRGT: 195 SL: 156 - TECHNICAL PICK - GREENPLY IND has corrected well from the peak of the 185 level and is taking support near 155 and forming a higher bottom formation pattern. It also retested a breakout in the daily chart to indicate strength and have the potential to rise further from here on in the coming days. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 195 while keeping the stop loss at 156.




