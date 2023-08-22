Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
PL Technical Research: BUY GREENPLY IND - TECHNICAL PICK
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY GREENPLY IND CMP: 167.05 TRGT: 195 SL: 156 - TECHNICAL PICK - GREENPLY IND has corrected well from the peak of the 185 level and is taking support near 155 and forming a higher bottom formation pattern. It also retested a breakout in the daily chart to indicate strength and have the potential to rise further from here on in the coming days. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 195 while keeping the stop loss at 156.
