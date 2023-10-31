  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: Buy HIND OIL EXP - Technical Pick

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY HIND OIL EXP CMP: 164.5 TRGT: 192 SL: 154 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after the decent correction witnessed has maintained a strong bottom near 154 levels and the consolidation has been there for quite some time with currently the bias improving to some extent and there is anticipation for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also is well placed with strength indicated and has potential to rise further. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 192 levels keeping the stop loss of 154.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X