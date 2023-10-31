PL Technical Research: Buy HIND OIL EXP - Technical Pick

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY HIND OIL EXP CMP: 164.5 TRGT: 192 SL: 154 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after the decent correction witnessed has maintained a strong bottom near 154 levels and the consolidation has been there for quite some time with currently the bias improving to some extent and there is anticipation for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also is well placed with strength indicated and has potential to rise further. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 192 levels keeping the stop loss of 154.











