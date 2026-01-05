Hare Krishna Movement ties up with ICAR IIMR to boost millet-based food

Hyderabad: Ina significant move to enhance nutritional security and promote sustainable dietary habits, the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ICAR – Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR). The collaboration aims to mainstream millet-based food initiatives through scientific knowledge sharing, recipe development, and large-scale awareness programmes.

The partnership leverages HKMCF’s extensive experience in large-scale food service with IIMR’s world-class expertise in millet research and value addition. Currently, HKMCF partners with state governments to implement flagship feeding programmes, including Indiramma Canteens and Bhojanamrita in Telangana, and Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh, collectively serving approximately 2.5 lakh meals every day.

The signing ceremony, held at the HKMCF facility in Kokapet, was presided over by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President of HKMCF and Regional President of the Akshaya Patra Foundation for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alongside C Tara Satyavathi, Director of ICAR-IIMR.

Under the agreement, both institutions will standardise millet-based recipes specifically tailored for massive industrial kitchens. The initiative also focuses on training kitchen staff and educating beneficiaries on the health benefits of millets as climate-resilient food options.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa remarked that millets are vital for addressing modern challenges of health and food security. “This collaboration will help us explore innovative ways to integrate these traditional grains into our existing food programmes for the benefit of society,” he said. Director Tara Satyavathi added that the partnership is a timely step towards translating millet research into tangible societal impact.