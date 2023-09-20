PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL Technical Research: BUY ITC LTD 452 STOPLOSS 430 TARGET 500 - TECHNICAL PICK

The stock has corrected well from the level of 500 to bottom out at around 435 levels and has maintained a good support on previous occasion also and has indicated a bounce back with a positive candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to give a upward movement in the coming days. The RSI has been on the rise and has shown a trend reversal to improve the bias and with decent volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 430.















