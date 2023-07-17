PL Technical Research: Stock on Radar - PNB

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

STOCK ON RADAR: PNB has given a breakout. In our last two weeks, stock has given a good return of almost 10% from our recommendation. Again, again now stock has come near the 52-week high of 62. On the weekly chart, stock is on the verge of giving a breakout above 62 zone with near term support of 55 - 56. We are expecting the level of 80–100 in the coming weeks.











