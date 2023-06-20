Live
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR: TATA MOTORS
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
STOCK RADAR:- TATA MOTORS cmp: 582 has given a fresh pennant breakout above the 580 zone with decent volume participation and has further near term target of 610 and thereafter 660 levels in the coming days. The support would be strong near 558 zone below which our view would be negated.
