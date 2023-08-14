Live
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
- Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
Just In
PL Technicals daily morning report - aug 14
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
