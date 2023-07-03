PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 3

Live
- 174 students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe
- L-G V K Saxena extends contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers
- Delhi government collects Rs 1,700 crore tax
- Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min
- Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi
- Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad
- PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP
- Reintegration of millets in global foodscape: Nutritional benefits & environmental resilience stand out
- Over 25 State tribals to participate in interaction meet with Droupadi Murmu
