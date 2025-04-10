Plan Your Ultimate Summer Escape with Exclusive Deals and Rewards from Amazon Pay!

Summer is here, making it the perfect time to plan your dream getaway! Whether you're craving a beach escape, a mountain retreat, or an exciting city adventure, Amazon Pay has everything you need to make your vacation smooth, affordable, and rewarding. Starting April 7, Amazon Pay makes summer planning easier with special benefits on flights, hotels, movie tickets, and more. Whether you're traveling, upgrading your stay, or shopping for the season, Amazon Pay helps you enjoy more while spending less. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to explore your favorite summer destination with Amazon Pay!

Book Flights with Massive Discounts: Kickstart your summer plans by booking flights with Amazon Pay and enjoy up to 25% off across all airlines, including Indigo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Akasa, and Alliance Air. Plus, if you're a first-time flight booker, enjoy an additional 12% off, up to INR 1000 on your domestic or international flight. This is the perfect time to explore new destinations while saving big!

Find Your Perfect Stay and Enjoy Big Savings: Once your flights are booked, it’s time to choose the ideal stay! Whether you’re looking for a cozy homestay or a luxurious hotel, Amazon Pay offers a variety of options to suit your preferences and budget. Plus, if you're booking a hotel or homestay for the first time, you can enjoy an exclusive 18% cashback, up to INR 1500, on your initial booking with Amazon Pay.

Catch the Latest Blockbusters for Half the Price: Whether you are on a getaway or enjoying a staycation, take a well-deserved break and catch the latest blockbuster! Book your movie tickets seamlessly with Amazon Pay and unlock exciting rewards. If it’s your first movie booking, enjoy a 50% discount, up to INR 250. So, plan a fun movie date or a family outing and make unforgettable memories without stretching your budget!

Shop Summer Fashion and Travel Apparel: Look your best while traveling by shopping for trendy summer outfits, stylish sunglasses, and comfortable footwear on Amazon.in. Pay with Amazon Pay to enjoy 5% cashback for Prime members and 2% cashback for non-Prime members when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. No credit card? No worries, you can still enjoy assured rewards by paying through Amazon Pay UPI. So, shop with confidence and get ready to turn heads!

Travel Essentials and Skincare Must-Haves: Ensure a hassle-free journey by stocking up on essential travel gear like noise-cancelling headphones, portable chargers, and universal travel adapters. Don’t forget skincare must-haves like sunscreens, moisturizers, and foldable hair dryers to keep you looking fresh throughout your trip. Pay with Amazon Pay and enjoy 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% cashback for non-Prime members on all purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.