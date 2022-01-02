PM Modi releases 10th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme through video conferencing. More than Rs 20,000 crore have been transferred to over ten crore farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible family of a farmer. The amount is being transferred in three instalments of Rs 2,000. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Mr Modi also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it is his honour to begin the New Year with the country's Annadatas. He said, that PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi is a big support for India's farmers. He said, if we include today's transfer, more than Rs 1.80 lakh crore have been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers. Mr Modi said, today the power of every Indian is Transforming India and giving new momentum and energy to the development of the country.

The Prime Minister said that through FPO's small farmers are experiencing the power of collective strength. He pointed out five benefits of FPOs for small farmers. These benefits are increased bargaining power, scale, innovation, risk management and adaptability to the market conditions. Mr Modi said, keeping in mind the benefits of FPO's, the government is promoting them at every level. He said, these FPOs are getting the help of upto Rs 15 lakh.

Prime Minister once again pushed for the promotion of natural farming. He said that chemical-free farming is a major way of protecting the health of the soil. Mr Modi said, Natural farming is a key step in this direction. The Prime Minister called upon the farmers to keep on doing innovation in farming and support the movement like cleanliness.

Mr Modi said, today the growth rate of our economy is more than eight per cent and record foreign investment has come to India. He said, India has made many records in Foreign Direct Investment, GST collections and exports. Prime Minister said, India has also done UPI transactions worth over Rs 70 lakh crore in 2021. He said, more than 50,000 start-ups are working in the country.





The Prime Minister said, India is moving with unprecedented speed towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said, the government has launched PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for Infrastructure Development to give a new pace of infrastructure construction in the country. Mr Modi said, today Nation First is becoming the sentiment of every Indian. Villages are being connected with optic fibre. He said, the government is providing e-Shram cards to unorganised workers.

Prime Minister said, leading the world against climate change, India has also set a target of Net Zero Carbon Emission in front of the world by 2070. He said, today India is working on Hydrogen Mission and taking lead in electric vehicles.

Mr Modi said, organic farming and natural farming have been the government's top priorities in the last seven years. He said, efforts are being made through Farmer Producer Organisations to empower small farmers.

The Prime Minister recalled the nation's effort in fighting the COVID pandemic, vaccination and making arrangements for the vulnerable sections during the difficult period. He said, the country is spending Rs 2.60 lakh crore on making ration available to the vulnerable sections. Mr Modi said that the government is working relentlessly to strengthen its medical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi. He said, the Central Government is in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Mr Modi said, he talked to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the incident. He said, relief work is going on and the injured are being treated.

During the event, Prime Minister also interacted with FPOs.

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore have been transferred to farmer's families so far under the PM-KISAN Scheme. He said, the government has taken several decisions in the last seven years to transform the lives of farmers.