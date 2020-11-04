PM Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Roundtable is being organized by the Finance Ministry and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government and Financial Market Regulators.

Finance Minister, Minister of State for Finance, RBI Governor and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about 6 trillion dollars. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, West Asia, Australia, and Singapore.

The event will witness the participation of key decision-makers of these funds. Some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the Government. Apart from global investors, the Roundtable will also see the participation of several top Indian Business Leaders.