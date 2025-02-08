PNB disburses Rs 350-cr home loans

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised a one-day home loan expo in the city on Friday, attracting a large number of visitors, particularly from the Hitech City area. The bank generated 450 leads and disbursed home loans worth Rs350 crore in the Hyderabad region.

The expo was inaugurated by Deepak Kumar Srivastava, General Manager and Zonal Head of PNB Hyderabad Zone, as the chief guest, and V Rajashekar Reddy, President of Credai Hyderabad, as the guest of honor.

On PNB’s approach in sanctioning home loans, Srivastava said:“In just the last seven days, we have approved 172 projects. Our home loans, offered at a competitive 8.4 per cent annual interest rate, are designed to help people realise their dreams of owning a home.”

PNB, the second-largest bank in India after the State Bank of India, operates with 90,000 branches across the country. Acknowledging the bank’s relatively smaller footprint in South India, Srivastava emphasised its 18 per cent growth rate in the region. He also expressed gratitude to Credai Hyderabad for its support in organising the expo. Speaking on Hyderabad’s real estate sector, V Rajashekar Reddy said that the city’s rapid development and employment opportunities make the city an attractive destination for homebuyers. He reassured buyers that GHMC and HMDA-approved projects would not be affected by the HYDRAA operations.