PNB hands over Rs 100-cr loan sanction letters

Hyderabad: More than 25 beneficiaries of central schemes such as PM-Savnidhi Mudra, PM-Vishwakarma and PMEGP, received principal sanction letters worth Rs100 crore, during MSME Outreach programme organised by Punjab National Bank, here. The bank has also received over Rs1,000 crore worth leads from MSMEs, during the event.

Delivering the inaugural address, Deepak Kumar Srivastava emphasised on the significant role micro, small and medium enterprises play in the economic growth of India. “MSMEs contribute to job creation, innovation, and overall development of the country. The major advantage of the sector is its employment potential at low capital cost. To further augment this growth, PNB is organising such outreach programmes across 250 centres in India,” he added.

Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General, National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Hyderabad, inaugurated the MSME Outreach programme in the presence of Sunil Kumar Goyal, CGM (Head Office), Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Manager-Hyderabad, Sanjay Mane, Deputy Zonal Manager, Sujeet Kumar Jha, Circle Head Secunderabad and Arvind Kalra, Circle Head – Hyderabad, Punjab National Bank.

Sunil Kumar Goyal elaborated about the bank’s policies for sanctioning lending to MSMEs. “PNB has built-in concessions and incentives along with a well-defined policy for lending. We have specialised MSME branches to extend financing support to these units. MSEs can leverage CGTMSE for collateral free loans without the need of third party guarantee,” Goyal said.