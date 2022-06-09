PNB hosts customer awareness programme

Hyderabad: As part of Iconic Week Celebrations (June 6-12, 2022) under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), Punjab National bank (PNB) has organised Customer Awareness Programme at its Bank Street Branch, Hyderabad. The event was graced by PNB Hyderabad Circle Head NVS Prasad Reddy and attended by more than 50 customers and other bank officials.

While addressing the gathering, NVS Prasad Reddy said, "Today, we are organising this programme as part of Iconic Week celebrations in line with the call given by Department of Financial Services (DFS). Our bank has always been a step ahead in respect of customer safety and service. Our bank provides plethora of services on mobile banking app - PNB One - for the modern day banking."

"We have services ranging from applying for locker to applying for IPO. All these services are available at just a click of a button. Further, our bank offers many banking services at the doorstep through doorstep banking (DSB) app. Time and again, we have been sensitising our customers on cyber frauds and how to be vigilant while carrying out financial transactions through digital mode," he added.

On this occasion of Iconic Week, Prasad Reddy requested the bank customers to avail PNB's digital services and assured the utmost safe and secure banking. The vigilance awareness activities were also carried out during the event.