PNB organises MSME Customer Meet at FTCCI

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank has organised a MSME Customer Meet at FTCCI, Hyderabad on Thursday to create awareness on schemes, along with offering credit support to entrepreneurs coming from various businesses of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Mohd Maqsud Ali, Zonal Head, said: "Taking forward the government initiative of Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, we have been constantly supporting the MSME sector with our borrower friendly schemes.

Today we have organised this meet to bring out awareness among the entrepreneurs about our various MSME schemes that are very competitive in nature with respect to peer banks and which cater the financial needs of each and every business avenue of manufacturing and service sector."

During the camp, more than 100 MSME borrowers have attended and the bank has received proposals to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Further bank officials have conveyed sanctions to the tune of Rs 25 crore under various MSME schemes of the bank.