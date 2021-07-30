Pokarna sets up Rs 500-crore plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL), a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quartz surfaces, and a subsidiary of city-basedPokarna Limited, established a quartz surfaces manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Telangana.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Information Technology, is scheduled to inaugurate the new plant on Saturday.

Located at Mekaguda village near Hyderabad, and one of the largest quartz surfaces plant in the world, the new facility is spread over 160,000 square metres and has a built-up area of 6 lakh square feet. This plant with an annual production capacity of nine million square feet, has created 500 new jobs and is expected to generate about 3,000 indirect jobs through spin-off employment. It will support Telangana businesses in PESL's supply chain.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & MD, PESL, said: "Our brand-new factory is equipped with most advanced and worldwide patented Bretonstone technology from Italy. Equipped with several robots and other high level of process automation for supporting wide range of Industry 4.0 applications, this plant increases our installed capacity to 15 million square feet annually".

When the installed capacity is fully reached at the new plant, the company expects turnover of about Rs 400 crore from this plant. This is the second quartz surfaces manufacturing facility for the company. It commissioned the first plant at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh in 2009. PESL markets its luxury quartz surfaces under Quantra Quartz brand.