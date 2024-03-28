Prabhudas Lilladher - Financial Year Ender Quote from Shiju Koothupalakkal

“NIFTY cmp: 22350, The index has witnessed a significant rise from 17360 level to touch the high of 22525 level in the last financial year 2023-2024 gaining almost 29% with currently hovering near the all time high zone, maintaining a strong uptrend and has further scope of upward movement having higher targets of 22700 and 23200 levels for the medium-term time frame. As of now, the important near-term support zone would be around 21900 levels which is where the significant 50EMA lies.”