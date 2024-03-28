Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Prabhudas Lilladher - Financial Year Ender Quote from Shiju Koothupalakkal
Kindly find below the Financial Year Ender quote on Markets from Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher for your perusal
“NIFTY cmp: 22350, The index has witnessed a significant rise from 17360 level to touch the high of 22525 level in the last financial year 2023-2024 gaining almost 29% with currently hovering near the all time high zone, maintaining a strong uptrend and has further scope of upward movement having higher targets of 22700 and 23200 levels for the medium-term time frame. As of now, the important near-term support zone would be around 21900 levels which is where the significant 50EMA lies.”
