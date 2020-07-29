Profit booking drags markets lower

Mumbai: Profit booking, along with mixed earnings results and investors' anxiety on the outcome of the US Fed's monetary policy meet, dragged the key Indian equity indices lower on Wednesday. Consequently, the key equity indices ceded early gains to close in negative territory.

However, market breadth was positive on both the BSE and the NSE. Sectorally, the top gainers were the BSE Healthcare, Metal, Telecom and Capital Goods indices, whereas the losers included BSE Auto, Oil and Gas and IT indices. Index-wise, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 11,202.85, losing 97.70 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close.