Prolance launches its operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Interior design automation platform Prolance launched its operations in Hyderabad with local fabrication and installation support for citywide residential interior design. Prolance automation platform provides interior designers and contractors complete back-end support for their projects, including local manufacturing and sourcing of all materials.

Rama Harinath, Co-founder and CEO, Prolance, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Prolance platform to Hyderabad's interior designers and contractors with the promise of complete back-end support for their projects, including local manufacturing and sourcing of all materials. Their client homeowners in Hyderabad can equally look forward to faster delivery of their interior design or renovation projects along with reduced costs and higher predictability."

Vivek MP, Co-founder and Director, Prolance, said: "Hyderabad is a city of innovations and houses the biggest IT Hubs in the country. It attracts population from across the country and as a result and is witnessing a boom in Residential as well as for Workplace consumption. We are absolutely overwhelmed to receive such tremendous support from the local partners for the launch event and we are looking forward to serving the city's growing needs with our automated SaaS-based approach."

Amuktha, Hyderabad Business Head, Prolance, said: "Hyderabad is an important strategic market for us and also gives easy access to all major districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region, which aligns with our future expansion goals."

Prolance is a cloud-based automation platform founded in 2019, is a one stop shop to buy all materials required for executing interior projects at lower costs. The platform also includes a ready marketplace for designers or contractors to buy materials including finished shutters, plywood, hardware and appliances. The company counts Godrej Interio, Spacewood, Landmark and SquareYards as its major enterprise clients. Prolance also counts more than 500 interior design firms as its clients.