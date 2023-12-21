  • Menu
PSE capex at 52% of target in Sept

New Delhi: Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52 per cent of the Budget target at Rs 3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. This is higher than the capex by CPSEs in the April-September period of last fiscal..

In the first half of previous fiscal, the figure stood at Rs2.85 lakh crore or 43 per cent of Budget estimates for 2022-23 fiscal. “Capital Expenditure capex targets by Central Public-Sector Enterprises CPSEs on track with 51.71 per cent of target achieved till September 2023,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

