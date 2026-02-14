PURE EV Powers Up: New Showroom Opens in Hyderabad

The showroom offers an immersive experience into the future of urban commuting, featuring PURE EV’s celebrated lineup of high-performance electric vehicles. Enthusiasts can explore the sleek ePluto 7G Max, known for its industry-leading range and efficiency, alongside the rugged eTryst X, a motorcycle designed to bridge the gap between traditional power and electric innovation. Beyond personal transport, the facility introduces Hyderabad to the "PuREPower" ecosystem—a cutting-edge line of energy storage products. This expansion into home and business energy resilience underscores PURE EV’s holistic approach to clean technology, moving beyond the road to empower the entire lifestyle of the modern Indian consumer.

This expansion marks the beginning of an ambitious national odyssey, with PURE EV planning to deploy 250 new dealerships over the next 30 months, ultimately scaling its network to over 320 outlets. By focusing on indigenous R&D and local manufacturing, the brand is successfully navigating the rising tide of B2B and institutional interest in long-range electric solutions. As Hyderabad continues to lead the charge in India’s energy independence, this new hub stands as a testament to PURE EV’s commitment to engineering a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable future for the nation’s roads.



