Q-Line Biotech (POCT Group) establishes medical equipment manufacturing unit in Lucknow

New Delhi: In a significant move under the Investor Summit held in February 2023, Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) has established a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Lucknow.

This initiative is a stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a self-reliant state, in line with the government's development projects and industrial establishment and operation incentives.

Under the government's ambitious Investor Summit plan, Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) has not only set up this unit in Lucknow but also elevated the region to a special position in India's healthcare sector.

The company had pledged an investment of Rs 500 crore during the Investor Summit, of which 200 crore is being invested in the first phase.

In a strategic collaboration with Elitech Group, a thorough inspection and satisfactory verification of the world-class equipment manufacturing industry is being carried out today.

The inauguration of this facility will soon be proposed to the Chief Minister in the upcoming Ground Breaking Ceremony.

Distinguished officials from Elitech Group such as Maurice Verdaasdonk, Vice President BU Clinical Systems; Romain Bergeaud, Vice Presidents International Sales; Jamie Lewis, Project Manager; and Axel Geerts, Project Manager, Production, were present at the inspection ceremony.

The establishment of this manufacturing unit aligns with Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's vision for a self-reliant India, promising substantial employment opportunities and regional development, thereby significantly aiding the country and the state.

It marks a commendable milestone in the building of a 'New India'. The company remains committed to this cause.