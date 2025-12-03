QE Conclave 2025 Brings Together 850+ Industry Leaders; QualiZeal Introduces ValidAIte to Measure AI Reliability and Ethics

Curated by QualiZeal and sponsors that included BrowserStack, Pcloudly, QApilot, ContextAI, and Synthesized, the conclave marked a turning point for the QE community—culminating in the launch of ValidAIte, an AI validation and trust engineering framework that sets a new benchmark in enterprise assurance.

“QE Conclave 2025 wasn’t just a conference—it was a declaration that trust is now the currency of technology,” said Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-founder and Head of India Operations at QualiZeal. “With ValidAIte, we’ve shown how enterprises can move from testing functionality to validating intelligence and ethics.”

Developed by QualiZeal’s AI Assurance and Data Science Practice, ValidAIte integrates globally recognized frameworks such as NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework (RMF) and ISO/IEC 42001, aligning technical testing with responsible AI governance and audit readiness. The assurance framework was demonstrated live at the conclave through an insurance workflow showcase, illustrating how trust validation can be seamlessly embedded into enterprise AI pipelines to ensure safety, fairness, and explainability in real-world environments.

At the event, the live demonstration of ValidAIte within a workflow illustrated how trust validation can be embedded directly into enterprise pipelines—bridging the gap between governance and business impact. “ValidAIte represents the evolution of QE from test automation to trust automation,” added Madhu.

The conclave featured 7 keynotes and 7 panels, with thought leaders from Southwest Airlines, Everest Group, Pcloudy, BrowserStack, ContextAI, Broadridge, PlatformBuilds, and Mastech Digital, sharing insights across four thematic tracks—Trust Engineering, Agentic Quality, Experience & Business Value, and Hyperscale Engineering. A key highlight was the CIO panel on “What Leaders Expect from QE in 2025,” which emphasized the growing need for verifiable, responsible AI assurance.

“Enterprises today don’t just want assurance—they want trust,” said Ankit Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. “QE Conclave 2025 made it clear that the future of Quality Engineering lies in proving the reliability of intelligence.”

The conclave closed with a forward-looking keynote, “Future of QE: From Human Testers to Trust Engineers,” calling on practitioners to shape the next phase of enterprise transformation. Building on this success, QE Conclave will return in 2026, focusing on agentic validation and trust-centric AI engineering at scale.