Quintrans garners $750K in pre-seed funding round

Capital-A, a specialist venture capital fund for manufacturing and deep tech, has led a $750,000 'pre-seed' round in a deep tech engineering startup, Quintrans.

The round also saw participation from Sumeet Kabra of RR Global, SanchiConnect, AIC-Pinnacle and other strategic partners, alongside ecosystem support from existing partner IIMA Ventures.

"Capital-A, India's specialist venture capital fund for manufacturing and deep tech, has led a $750,000 pre-seed round in Quintrans, a deep tech engineering startup developing India-built direct-drive linear motion systems for industrial automation, robotics and equipment manufacturing," according to a release.

An industry terminology used by founders, investors and venture capitalists (VCs), pre-seed typically refers to funding stage before the seed round, when a company is focused on the prototype, and Proof of Concept (PoC).