Quorum Club's new venture, District150 in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: Quorum Club Private Limited announces the launch of a new venture, district150; a hospitality-powered, meetings and events’ hub, purpose-built for the office buildings of tomorrow. A lifestyle-centric amenity, district150 sits at the convergence of the hotel and the future office. It will help reposition the traditional office building, by rewriting how people work, socialise, and engage.

Opening in Q3 2023, district150’s first development is in partnership with Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd, owned by the Sattva Group and Blackstone India Real Estate, and is strategically located in the marquee Knowledge City development of Hyderabad. Built with an investment of Rs 16.5 crores, district150 at Knowledge City, Hyderabad will be spread over 35,000sq.ft.

Catering to the emerging need for offices to provide hospitality grade amenities, Quorum Club Private Limited plans to open 8-10 district150 facilities over the next 5 years. The idea of district150 is born from the ongoing structural shift in the way people work. Tailor-made to cater to these changing work trends, district150’s creatively designed spaces encourage collaboration and creativity, while at the same time, integrate lifestyle into the work routine.

district150 is designed to seamlessly transform into a cultural and social hub during non-work hours. Music performances, lifestyle pop-ups, workshops, and events across art, food & beverage, theatre, and much more define the experience-driven DNA of the brand.

Speaking on district150, Founder & CEO, Vivek Narain said, “district150 has been conceptualised to encourage a reset in the way we work and engage. With work increasingly hybrid, the office of the future will need flexible spaces, that are hospitality powered and purpose-built for a variety of event requirements aimed at inspiring collaboration. There is now a higher emphasis on amenity rich, experiential offerings in commercial buildings. district150’s idea and overall design is built around catalysing the power of networks.”

Through its multi-purpose meetings & events’ facilities, district150 in Hyderabad will offer a global HQ experience, not only to the tenants of Knowledge City but also to the surrounding ecosystem. Its versatile spaces include an Opera-style tiered hall for learning & development by day and theatre & performances by night; a 3,000-sq ft pillar-less events space with high-quality AV, tech, and acoustics for meetings & conferences; a relaxed event space perfect for catching up with team and friends in a more casual setting; a content creation and media centre zone with screening capability and a podcast recording studio; a Deep Work zone for solopreneurs; meeting & conference rooms of varying capacities and designs to accommodate in-person and virtual meetings.

Speaking on district150, Adrija Agarwal at Sattva Group said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with district150, as we eagerly anticipate the remarkable opportunities and positive impact it will bring to Knowledge City and the city of Hyderabad as a whole. Knowledge City is fast becoming the destination of the city of Hyderabad – and district150 with its unique blend of experiential led hospitality will be a fantastic addition to this ecosystem. Not only will it serve as a great amenity with high quality meeting spaces and events infrastructure, but also add to the social and cultural infrastructure of the city.”

'distict150' is operated by The Quorum, a pioneer in the private members' club industry, with clubs in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and soon, Hyderabad. The team that runs The Quorum and is behind district150 has extensive experience of executing over 1,500 curated cultural events across genres over the past five years. They have also planned & hosted over 2,400 corporate and social gatherings of various capacities, managing every detail, anchored by a world class food & beverage program born out of The Quorum.

In addition to a diverse food & beverage program ideal for events and large gatherings, district150 will house a progressive Indian restaurant, called Zila, that will serve Indian cuisine with a modern twist; comfort food with a touch of discernment, evoking the joy of familiarity, and nostalgia.

Amongst its key collaborations, district150 has partnered with SUBKO, a pioneering specialty coffee, craft bakehouse, and now craft chocolate brand. At district150, it will feature an extensive specialty coffee experience via freshly roasted and expertly brewed coffee and retail from its partner farms from across the subcontinent, and the ‘Pod to Bar’ experience, a Bean to Bar Chocolate cellar dedicated to Indian cacao farmers.