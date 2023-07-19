Quote on Market performance

  • Menu
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Vikram Kasat- Head Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd* on Markets.

“Indian benchmark indices continued the winning run for the fifth consecutive session on July 19, amid buying across sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 302.30 points or 0.45 percent at 67,097.44, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.42 percent at 19,833.20. The market opened on a positive note and tested fresh record highs but failed to hold on to the gains and witnessed profit booking. However. last hour buying helped it to close near the day's high level.”

