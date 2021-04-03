Railway logs highest-ever route electrification in a single year

Indian Railways has logged the highest ever electrification of sections covering over 6,000 route kilometre in a single year during 2020-21. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it has surpassed the previous highest of over five thousand route kilometre achieved in 2018-19, which stood at 5,276 route kilometre.

Indian Railways has given a lot of emphasis on electrification in recent years to reduce the country's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy.

More than five times electrification was achieved in the last seven years as compared to 2007-14. It has also commissioned a record 56 Traction Sub Stations during 2020-21, as against the previous best of 42, which shows an improvement of 33 per cent. Some of the Major sections electrified by the Indian Railways over the years include Mumbai-Howrah via Jabalpur, Delhi-Darbhanga-Jaynagar and Chennai-Trichy.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said, "It is a proud moment for Indian Railways for achieving the target of 6,000 km plus electrification project completion during the tough time of 2020-21. Indian Railways is becoming environmentally friendly and energy secured.

The official said that the latest broad gauge network of Indian Railways amounts to 63,949 and with 740 km of Konkan Railways totals 64,689 route kilometre, out of which 45,881 route kilometre i.e. 71 per cent has been electrified by March 31, 2021.

He further said, a lot of emphases has been given to railway electrification in recent years to reduce India's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy as well as to enhance the country's energy security. There is a vision to provide eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient transportation.

Ministry of Railways said that Railways has planned to fully electrify its tracks by December 2023. Total Rail electrification would contribute to the goal of "net-zero" emissions by 2030 by drawing its entire electrical load from renewable energy sources.