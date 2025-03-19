Railway passengers get 47% travel subsidy: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Indian Railways is providing more subsidy to passengers as the cost of travel per km by train is Rs1.38, but passengers are charged only 73 paise-meaning 47 per cent subsidy, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed.

The Indian Railways is not only providing safe and quality services to passengers at affordable fares but is also making a distinct identity at the global level, the minister said during the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways in the Rajya Sabha. He mentioned that in India, railway fares are lower compared to neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, whereas in Western countries, they are 10 to 20 times higher than in India.

In the financial year 2022-23, passengers were given a subsidy of Rs57,000 crore, which increased to approximately Rs60,000 crore in 2023-24 (provisional figure).