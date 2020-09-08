Railways generated over 8 lakh man-days of work in six states under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan



Indian Railways has generated 8,09,046 man-days of work till September 4, 2020, under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in six States. These states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.



Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme. Around 164 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states.

Till September 4, 2020, over 12,276 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan and the payment of over Rs 1,631 crore has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented.

Ministry of Railways in a tweet today said, "Indian Railways generates more than 8,09,000 man-days of work till 4 September 2020 under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan. Till 4 September 2020, payment of Rs 1,631.80 crores has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented."

Indian Railways generates more than 8,09,000 mandays of work till 4 September, 2020 under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan.



Till 4 September, 2020, payment of Rs 1,631.80 crores have been released to the contractors for the projects being implementedhttps://t.co/SEesqGtTpC pic.twitter.com/CGkpDmMZrt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 8, 2020



Railways have appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the States so that close coordination is established with the State Government.



Railways have identified a number of Railway works which are being executed under this scheme. The works are related to:

Construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings Development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track Construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations Repair and widening of existing railway embankments/ cuttings Plantation of trees at the extreme boundary of railway land Protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/ bridges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a massive employment cum rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities for returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19. Mr Modi announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. This Abhiyaan of 125 days, is being undertaken in mission mode and involves the focused implementation of 25 categories of works and activities in 116 districts.