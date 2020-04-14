Ramky Enviro donates Rs 5 crores to Telangana CMRF

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), which provides waste management services, donated Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The contribution, which is an extension of REEL's widespread and ongoing efforts to combat the impacts of Covid-19 on communities, will be a supply of Rs 5 cr worth personal protective equipment.

Goutham Reddy, Managing Director, REEL, handed over the cheque to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

M Goutham Reddy, said, "The coronavirus outbreak has impacted countless lives and has created an unprecedented need to come together against an invisible enemy.

Containing the spread of the virus requires the active participation and mobilization of resources from every quarter. REEL and its employees are proud to be part of the fight to quell the impacts of Covid-19."

REEL deployed 20,000 ground staff located in 25 major cities. It is provides critical services such as waste collection, treatment and disposal, hospital waste management, hazardous waste disposal from industries, etc.