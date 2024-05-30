Ramky Infra Q4 PAT drops to Rs 57 cr

Hyderabad: Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, a flagship company of Ramky Group, on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31 in FY24 was Rs57.5 crore as compared to Rs1,077.8 crore during fourth quarter in FY23.

Revenues from operations stood at Rs581 crore during the quarter under discussion compared to Rs576 crore in Q4FY23, NS Rao, Group Financial Officer, Ramky Group said. He said the company made an exceptional income after tax of Rs1,078 crore during the fourth quarter of 2022-23, and hence the PAT figures of the fourth quarter of FY24 and FY23 are not comparable.

On a query about announcing dividend to its shareholders,Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, said: “In the last three years we have done some optimisation and value engineering, so the results seen are improving. In the coming days when the time comes the Board will decide on announcing dividend.” The order book of the company stands at Rs 9,300 crore.

To mop up Rs280 cr via term loans

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is looking to raise external funding of around Rs280 crore, through term loans in the next six months, for the big projects it is awaiting to win bidding. The company has three overseas projects in various bidding stages, wherein each project is worth Rs1,000 crore to Rs2,000 crore.