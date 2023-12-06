Ramraj Cotton expresses grief over restaurant incident

In a bizarre incident, a video becomes viral on social media sites like Instagram and the unpleasant situation hurts sentiments of Indians, says KR Nagarajan, founder, and chairman of Ramraj Cotton. He expressed his grief over the incident of denying a person from entering into a restaurant due to his attire as he’s wearing Dhoti or Veshti, the traditional attire of South India.



Highlighting the right to choose one’s clothing as a fundamental expression of personal freedom, as recognized by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), KR Nagarajan made a poignant plea to the management of One Commune restaurant.

The person name is Ravana Ram, who’s denied entry into One8 Commune restaurant in Mumbai because he’s clad in Dhoti/ Veshti. Ram shared his disheartening experience at restaurant by posting a video on the social media.

The incident has prompted KR Nagarajan to make a heartfelt request for understanding and cultural respect of all the citizens.

Nagarajan emphasized Veshti/Dhoti has roots in the great culture of India. The garment played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle, symbolizing resistance during freedom struggle when Mahatma Gandhi adopted it as the second most powerful weapon after Ahimsa in Madurai over a century ago.

He also stressed that the Veshti represents not only the culture of India, but also serves as the livelihood of countless weavers. Ramraj Cotton has dedicated over four decades to restoring the Vesthi to its former glory, both within Tamil Nadu, India, and on a global scale.