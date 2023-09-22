  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Rate hike fears trigger profit booking

Rate hike fears trigger profit booking
x
Highlights

Key indices decline for 3rd session as investors pared exposure to auto, banking and financial stocks amid sluggish global trend; Mcap on BSE fell by Rs2.61 lakh cr to Rs317.91 lakh cr; Investors lost Rs5.50 lakh cr in 3 sessions

US Fed Hawkish Stance

US Fed hinted one more rate hike by Dec

♦ BSE Sensex fell 570.60 pts or 0.85% to 66,230.24

♦ During the day, Sensex plunged 672.13 pts or 1% to 66,128.71

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the third straight session to settle nearly one per cent lower on Thursday as investors pared exposure to auto, banking and financial shares amid a sluggish trend in global markets. Global equities fell after the US Federal Reserve signalled that they expect to raise rates once more this year to fight inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 570.60 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 66,230.24. During the day, it plunged 672.13 points or 1 per cent to 66,128.71. The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 19,742.35. Market capitalisation (Mcap) on BSE fell by Rs2,61,255.29 crore to Rs3,17,90,603.86 crore (Rs317.91 lakh cr) on Thursday. Market capitalisation (Mcap) on BSE fell by Rs2,61,255.29 crore to Rs3,17,90,603.86 crore (Rs317.91 lakh cr) on Thursday.

“Domestic market declined following a hawkish stance by the Fed chair and prolonged high-interest rate trajectory, which is not posi

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X